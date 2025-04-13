Scarlett Johansson takes a dig at ‘White Lotus’ on ‘SNL’ sketch

Scarlett Johansson pokes fun at ‘White Lotus’ in ‘SNL’ appearance

Scarlett Johansson made an appearance in the The White Lotus parody sketch on the latest Saturday Night Live episode.

The 40-year-old actress, who has previously hosted the show six times, was one of the guest stars who appeared in the recorded parody sketch called "The White Potus."

Johansson reprised her role as First Daughter Ivanka Trump in the sketch which took a playful twist on the Ratliff family from Mike White’s show and showed president Donald Trump in the place of Jason Isaac's character' Timothy Ratliff.

This comes after The White Lotus ended in an explosive finale after the one hour thirty minutes long episode aired last weekend.

The Black Widow star is a regular at the weekend comedy show, and her husband Colin Jost, serves as the “Weekend Update” co-anchor with Michael Che.

Johansson was a part of multiple skits in the show’s 50th season, including one hilarious sketch with Kim Kardashian.

Saturday Night Live’s next new episode is scheduled for Saturday, May 3rd, with Quinta Brunson as host and Benson Boone joining as musical guest.