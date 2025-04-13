Sarah Paulson dedicates Beyonce’s hit song to bff Amanda Peet

Sarah Paulson reveals which Beyonce song reminds her of pal Amanda Peet

Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet have been longtime friends and there is one song that always reminds them of each other.

The 50-year-old actress gushed about Peet in an interview while attending the premiere of her bff’s series, Your Friends & Neighbors, in New York City.

"That is my ride or die," Paulson said, in conversation with People Magazine.

Dedicating a song to her, the American Horror Story alum added, "You know that song II Most Wanted by Beyonce and Miley Cyrus? I know it's about lovers, and we are deeply not in love with each other, but that's our song."

Continuing to gush about Peet, Paulson added, "I feel like I wouldn't want to be on planet Earth if she weren’t here. I'm the luckiest person alive."

II Most Wanted is a collaboration between Queen Bey and Cyrus and was released in her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

The Ratched star and Pete first met on the set of the show Jack & Jill, in 1999, in which they costarred together and have remained friends since.

Discussing her bond earlier, Paulson told the outlet, "It's one of the longest [friendships] of my life. I find it incredibly grounding, but also wildly chaotic in the most fun way possible."