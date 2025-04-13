Prince Andrew’s titles under new threat as King receives strong demands

Prince Andrew’s troubles don’t see an end in sight as King Charles younger brother received a brutal blow to his remaining royal title.

The Duke of York had been the subject of multiple headlines at the end of last year as a shocking Chinese spy scandal emerged, causing serious national security concerns.

Andrew had already entangled in a row with the monarch, refusing to vacate the 30-room mansion, Royal Lodge, despite its crumbling state. The King had cut off his brother’s financial supply and Andrew has been forced to foot his own bills, security and the upkeep of the royal residence.

While the future of Andrew’s royal estate remains uncertain, it seems that his remaining title is also under threat as fierce demands emerge for King Charles.

Locals in York are not pleased that Andrew remains the Duke and no longer deserves the honour. GB News reported that over 70 per cent of people in York believe Prince Andrew should be stripped of his Duke of York title.

“We shouldn’t be celebrating him in York in any shape or form,” a local told the outlet. Another stated that Andrew’s “reputation taints the city, of course it does.”

One person reiterated, “I think he's an absolute disgrace. He taints the Royal Family.”

The 65-year-old had been stripped off of his patronages and titles in 2019 after his involvement with Jeffery Epstein was exposed and a humiliating sex scandal.

Andrew is the eighth peer to hold the noble title after his wedding to Sarah Ferguson in 1986. The title was created in 1385 and traditionally granted to the second son of the British monarch.

A passerby shared that the concept of the titles has been flawed.

“They're not relevant to me,” he said. “The Prince of Wales has never lived in Wales [and] the Duke of York has never lived in York. If there was a Duke of York, he should be from York and born in York.”

It is no secret that Charles is losing his patience with Andrew, especially how much damage he has done to the Royal Family's reputation. The King had been making efforts to sideline Andrew but the Duke's stubborn attitude has been making things difficult.

Previously, royal author Gareth Russell shared that King Charles’ desire to remove Andrew from Royal Lodge has “not changed”. As far as the titles are concerned, Buckingham Palace has confirmed it has “no plans to do so yet”.