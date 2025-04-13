Kris Jenner desperate to stop Kim Kardashian from leaving reality show

Kris Jenner is desperate to stop Kim Kardashian from leaving The Kardashians show.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that Kris wanted to cash in on Kim because of her popularity among fans and viewers.

Lately, the SKIMS founder signed a deal with Nike and now Kris expressed concerns that her eldest daughter would be heading out on her own.

“Kris goes back and forth between begging Kim and trying to scare her,” revealed an insider.

The source told the outlet, “She’s desperate to stop her from bowing out of the show, because she knows it would all fall apart without Kim.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kris “single-handedly” keeping the family’s show afloat as she battled for ratings.

“The pressure has been building for some time and there have been clear signs the show’s in trouble as ratings decline and everyone in the family knows they can’t squeeze this lemon much longer as far as TV paydays go,” explained an insider.

“No one in the family likes filming the show at this point, it’s a huge pain to have cameras around all the time and to be constantly trying to churn out content,” said an insider.

The source noted that Kim and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe all venturing into other businesses and half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner trying to make it on their own.

However, another source noted, “If these sisters are no longer on TV, the big fear is that they’d lose their clout and with it a ton of followers and ultimately their earning power.”

An insider further said, “Kris loves to remind Kim of that anytime it sounds like she’s got a foot out the door.”

“When that’s not working, Kris resorts to begging Kim and telling her that without her help, the whole family will lose what they’ve built!” added a source.