Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive moving message ahead of royal reunion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a heartfelt message after King Charles' meaningful decision for the members of the royal family.

A key political figure praised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's efforts for their humanitarian work in a war-hit country.

Yulia Svyrydenko, Minister of Economy of Ukraine, lauded the Montecito couple for being the kindest people as they are using their influence to draw the world's attention to humanitarian demining in the country.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex travelled to the Superhumans Center in Lviv on April 10 after his two-day security case hearing in the UK.

Meghan took to her Instagram story and shared a delightful video of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet enjoying a delicious cake, brought to them by their father Harry from his recent visit to Ukraine.

In response, the political figure wrote a heartfelt note for the former working royals on social media.

Yulia wrote, "Your Royal Highness, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for everything that your family is doing for Ukraine, and for helping us draw the world's attention to humanitarian demining in Ukraine."

"Demining will allow millions of displaced Ukrainians to return home, and allow thousands of children to go to school without fear. This means so very much to all of us!"

Meghan Markle/Instagram

While sharing the backstory of the cake, the minister said a "remarkable group of women who live in the border region of Sumy, an area affected by landmines, have prepared this Easter bread for you and your family."

She revealed the affected women are "deeply moved, knowing that this symbolic offering - Easter bread, made from flour harvested from demined fields - will be on your table."

It is important to note that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were honoured with the titles of 'kind' and 'good-hearted' people ahead of the royal family's reunion for VE Day in May.

According to reports, "His Majesty is dedicated to bringing his family and the country together in honour of Britain’s war dead and recreate the sense of community that came with the celebrations to mark VE Day."

It has been said that the King expressed his desire to showcase a unifying picture of the royal family after health woes.