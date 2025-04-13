Tom Felton shares important message for next Draco Malfoy

Tom Felton, who played the evil prodigy Draco Malfoy in 2001-2011’s Harry Potter film series, opened up about his thoughts on new casting for the forthcoming TV series.

In an interview with the Collider, The Flash actor expressed his interest in meeting the new young star.

"It's exciting, isn't it? I look forward to meeting the youngster," he said.

Teasing the possible filming location of the series, he added, "From what I gather, I can't don't want to confirm it, but I think it's shooting at Leavesden Studios as well. There will be a trailer or a dressing room with the word Draco Malfoy on again."

Felton said that he is "definitely 100%" ready to surprise the young actor by going to meet him "not for advice, but just to say enjoy it."

The Harry Potter TV series was officially announced in 2023, with each book getting a separate season.

While the new Draco’s child actor name is yet to be announced, John Lithgow is confirmed to play Dumbledore.

Meanwhile, Janet McTeer and Paapa Essiedu are reported to be in final negotiations for the roles of Professor McGonagall and Severus Snape.

In addition to this, children who will play Harry, Ron and Hermione have been not cast yet.

While the Harry Potter series premiere is scheduled on Max in 2026, the show still does not have an official release date.