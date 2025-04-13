Inside Khloe Kardashian daughter's vibrant birthday party: Watch

Inside Khloe Kardashain daughter's vibrant birthday party: Watch

Khloe Kardashian went all out to celebrate her firstborn’s special day with the ultimate Rainbow Friends-themed birthday party.

The Kardashians star’s daughter True Thompson, whom Khloe shares with her ex Tristan Thompson, turned seven on Saturday, April 12.

The mother of two took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to offer a sneak peek into her daughter's fun-packed Neon party.

Several videos showed kids playing and dancing on an LED dance floor, enjoying the vibrant party. One clip captured the grand entrance, which was decked out with life-sized Rainbow Friends cutouts and festive "Happy Birthday True" posters.

In another slide, a DIY slime station stole the spotlight, complete with glitters, beads, charms and gallons of glue, letting the attendees get hands-on with their creativity.

The sweet table was equally impressive, overflowing with Rainbow Friend Themed-cake pops, cupcakes, donuts, cookies and a variety of colourful confections.

In addition to newly turned seven year old True, the exes also shares a two-year-old son Tatum Thompson.

In one clip the toddler was seen making his own slime while in a second video he was seen enjoying playing arcade games.

Moreover, True spent her speical day with her friends by dancing on the LED floor and singing.

Tristan’s younger brother, Amari Thompson, also joined the festivities. Just days after celebrating his birthday, the special needs teen appeared in a sweet video Khloé filmed at True’s party.