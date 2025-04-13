Emma Roberts eager to see THIS family member on 'Real Housewives'

Emma Roberts has recently opened up about one family member she wants to see on The Real Housewives show.

Speaking to E! News at the 2025 Revolve Festival, the American Horror Story alum shared that she discussed with one of her family members to join the Bravo reality series, but not her aunt Julia Roberts.

“I want my mom (Kelly Cunningham) to be on Housewives,” said the 34-year-old. she exclusively

However, Emma told the outlet, “She said she doesn't have the personality for it.”

But the Scream Queen actress, whose dad is Eric Roberts, could not take no for an answer.

Therefore, Emma mentioned, “I said, ‘That's exactly what makes you have the personality for it.’”

“She just says it like it is,” remarked the Wild Child actress.

Emma pointed out that her mother Kelly had been approached “in passing” to join the franchise in the past, but noted, “She’s a hard get.”

The actress didn’t want to participate herself on the show and the reason is she’s not married.

Emma, who announced her engagement to actor Cody John in July, reflected, “I'm on my way, but I'm not a housewife yet.”

“I don't know. Maybe when I'm a little bit more mature,” mentioned the Holidate actress.

Emma further said, “I need there to be 23 episodes a season, and I need them to shoot them faster because there's not enough.”

“I need more, especially Beverly Hills and Salt Lake [City]. I can't. I'm addicted,” she added.