Olivia Munn fears showing 'surgery scars' while filming intimate scenes

Olivia Munn, gorgeous actress who has recently won the battle against breast cancer, recently got candid about a moment on set that really shook her confidence.

The 44-year-old actress, who had a double mastectomy after her breast cancer diagnosis last year, said that the scars makes her feel shy and unsure of herself while filming close and intimate scenes.

Olivia admitted it wasn’t easy to feel confident with so much on display.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star shared in a recent interview with Los Angeles Times, "I was really nervous about doing any sex scenes because I have a lot of scars."

"Scars that can be seen in clothing and scars that you wouldn’t know unless I was completely nude," she added.

Even though she was nervous and recently she gone through her fifth and final surgery days before filming, the actress felt the scenes were important to show the connection between her character and Jon Hamm’s.

The Newsroom actress explained that she didn’t want to hold back from something that mattered to the story.

"I wanted the sex scenes to feel like sex scenes — I wanted them to feel visceral and intense and not hold back at all," she continued.

However, Olivia Munn earlier revealed that going through postpartum depression was more difficult for her than battling cancer.