Princess Beatrice's husband teases Jeremy Clarkson ahead of Prince William's show

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has teased Jeremy Clarkson by reacting to the TV host's girlfriend's message, celebrating his 65th birthday.

Lisa Hogan, 51, posted a snap of herself and the former Top Gear presenter with a heartfelt message to mark the occasion on Friday.

She shared a message with the photo, writing: "Congratulations for Finally achieving those Three Little Letters!

"After five and a half decades of service to King & country, and indeed across this fine globe, I’m so proud, & frankly astonished, you’ve earned Jeremy Clarkson OAP."

The British property developer, who tied the knot with Princess Beatrice in 2020, responded to the message with several laughing emojis, showing his support to the celebrity couple by liking the post.

It comes just weeks after Prince William was revealed to appear for an episode of Jeremy Clarkson's Amazon Prime show.

In March, the Prince of Wales met with Caleb Cooper and farming consultant Charlie Ireland, who both star on the show, at a gathering of 60 young farming tenants at a Duchy of Cornwall event.

A camera crew from the 'Clarkson's Farm' series followed the future King on his trip to Folly Farm in Chew Valley, where he was raising awareness of mental health care for farmers. The gathering was designed to inspire the future faces of Duchy farming by providing information and inspiration.