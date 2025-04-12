Lady Gaga surprises fans with a walk down memory lane at Coachella

Lady Gaga headlines Coachella with shocking 2-hour set

Lady Gaga blew fans away with a glorious headlining set at the Coachella 2025 Music Festival with a walk down the memory lane.

The 39-year-old pop superstar started her performance from the beginning of her career to her tracks from her latest album, Mayhem, on Friday, April 11th in California.

The Bad Romance hitmaker performed Bloody Mary from her 2011 album, Born This Way and then belted out Abracadabra, Judas, and Poker Face, as per Page Six.

Gaga referenced multiple looks from her past music videos in the performance, with wearing metal crutches for Paparazzi, and laying down next to skeletons for Bad Romance.

After a rendition of her classic hits, the Die With A Smile songstress performed her latest songs, including Disease and Killah.

This comes after Gaga teased her Coachella performance in her Uproxx interview.

“I really love that record,” she told the publication on Thursday. “It’s the Gesaffelstein feature. It’s ultra confident, ultra funky, super unique and cool.”

Gaga added, “I’ve never done anything like it before, so that’s making me feel really excited just to do something I haven’t done yet before.”

She kept the performance a secret and refused to share the details ahead of the show, saying,“I genuinely don’t want to give anything away about Coachella.”

Gaga continued, “I know that is heartless of me, in a way, but I could honestly cry on the phone with you just thinking about how excited I am to do this show, and I want it to be a total surprise, and want everyone to have as much fun as possible.”