Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber reunite on new project 16 years after 'X-Men'

Over a decade after clashing claws as Wolverine and Sabretooth, Hugh Jackman and Liev Schreiber reunited—not in a blockbuster but on the intimate stages of off-Broadway.

After co-starring in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the two actors will perform in separate plays under the same banner, Audible and Together, a new company that Jackman and producer Sonia Friedman launched to create intimate and accessible live theater.

Welcoming Schreiber on his new project, The Greatest Showman actor took to his Instagram on Friday, April 11, with a throwback photo of the two.

"Now and then!!!" he wrote alongside two photos. "Amazing to be back together in a rehearsal studio."

The first slide showed the duo’s most recent photos together, while the following picture was from their old days during the 2009 X-Men film.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor clarified that they would work on "two distinctly different plays," with Jackman in Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, while Schreiber appears in Creditors.

He shared that having Schreiber come on board was on his wish list.

"When Sonia and I set out to create Together Productions, we made a list of actors who we’d love to join us," he shared in the post, adding, "Liev answered the call. Can’t wait to get back on the stage."

The "Excited and curious" Jackman show will begin on April 28. And with back-to-back performance schedules, Schreiber production debuts May 10.