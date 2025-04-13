Nick Jonas opens up about daughter Malti’s love for music

Nick Jonas opens up about his daughter Malti’s love for music

Nick Jonas candidly spoke about her daughter Malti possible career choice and whether he and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jones are on board with it.

In an appearance On The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Sucker crooner discussed about his daughter’s interest in singing.

He shared that they tried to get her into soccer practice but Malti showed no interest in it however, "she’s singing a ton and I’m like, 'Uh-oh.'"

When asked if he would allow her to get into music or anywhere else in the entertainment industry, Nick said, "We [he and Chopra] have talked about it a lot. It’s going to be her choice."

"We have a three-year-old, and she loves to sing. I think a career in entertainment is a wonderful career."

However, he went on to share the fear of upbringing Malti under the spotlights, saying, "It’s also scary as a parent to think about all the things that I went through, my wife has gone through in her career."

Jonas continued, "Your one sort of job in life is to protect your kids, but it’s also to let them fly and live their life."

Previously, fans have heard Malti singing in videos and reels shared by Chopra, while being at home or going on a trip.

Jonas and Chopra welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.