Prince Harry reignites feud with King Charles

King Charles and Prince Harry have stunned royal fans by giving each other a wide berth during the Duke of Sussex's presence in the UK for court appeal over his and children's security.

Harry, who appeared in the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday for a two-day hearing over the government-funded security he lost in February 2020, didn’t meet with his father, King Charles, before the monarch headed to Italy for a four-day state visit with Queen Camilla.

The monarch and the King acted like strangers even being in the same country, giving fans a reason to speculate about their current relationship status. The tensions between father and son have deepened over the years.

Weighing in on the situation, a royal commentator claimed it was never a realistic option, explaining the King and courtiers' hesitation at any association with Prince Harry.

However, sources close to the Duke of Sussex also claimed that the loss of taxpayer-funded security has remained a major point of contention with his dad.

"They could use something his father says in a private moment against him in court. The royal family simply cannot trust him today," Kinsey Schofield told Fox News.

Harry's newly surfaced comments about his royal exit and security have worsened the situation between the Sussexes and the royal family.

The Duke, who has been battling this issue in court for five years, seemingly tried to explain to the world that he was being forced to remain as working royal, alleging his security was deliberately removed.

"People would be shocked by what’s being held back. My worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case, and that’s really sad," according to Harry.

On the other hand, the Palace rejected the claims as the sovereign has reportedly no governmental power in the U.K. or influence on RAVEC. However, Harry reportedly believes his father could intervene to ensure such protection is extended.