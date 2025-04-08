Billie Eilish's brother Finneas drops new collaboration with Kacey Musgraves

Finneas releases new collaboration with Kacey Musgraves

Finneas and Kacey Musgraves performed a light-hearted rendition of the song, Giver/Taker for a special EP on Apple Music.

The streaming platform dropped the session on Monday, featuring live performances of Starf***er and Same Old Story from his 2024 album For Cryin’ Out Loud.

The platform also shared a video of duo singing the song, which was originally the part of Musgrave’s sixth album Deeper Well.

The track begins with Musgraves on first verse as Finneas takes over for the second verse. The two then harmonise on the chorus.

Apple Music has been holding these sessions since 2022. Previously it featured artists including Koe Wetzel, Anne Wilson, Turnpike Troubadours and Zach Top.

Recently Finneas and his Grammy-winning sister Billie Eilish switched their management, they’re now represented by veteran Music executive Jason Owen’s Sandbox Entertainment, which also manages Musgraves.

Musgraves is currently touring to support her 2024 album Deeper Well. Meanwhile, Finneas is ready to kick off his European leg for his Cryin’ Out Loud tour, beginning in Ireland next week.