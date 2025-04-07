Billy Joel to receive heartfelt tribute at 2025 Tribeca Festival

'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' set to premiere at 2025 Tribeca Festival

Billy Joel, legendry singer-songwriter, will be celebrated for his achievements for his musical journey during the opening night of the 2025 Tribeca film festival.

The Piano Man singer’s upcoming original two-part documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, will premiere as the first film of the event.

As per Variety, the festival’s CEO and Co-founder Jane Rosenthal announced, "For nearly 25 years, the Tribeca Festival has celebrated the artists who give New York its heart and soul."

She added, "On the opening night of the 2025 Festival, we are thrilled to honor Billy Joel an artist who has embodied that very spirit."

Rosenthal further explained, "Paying tribute to the legendary performer who captured the essence of a New York State of Mind is a perfect way to kick off this year’s celebration of creativity and inspiration."

The documentary is described as an "expansive portrait of the life and music of Billy Joel, exploring the love, loss, and personal struggles that fuel his songwriting," according to a press release.

It will also consist "never-before-seen performances, home movies, and personal photographs."

The film is co-directed and produced by Jessica Levin and Susan Lacy. The duo expressed their gratitude to Rosenthal for selecting the film to kick start the night and for her and her team’s support throughout the filming journey.

Following the Tribeca premiere on June 4, Billy Joel: And So It Goes will debut on HBO and be available to stream on MAX this summer.