Demi Moore on dating life after global success of ‘The Substance’

Demi Moore is on a roller-coaster after global success of The Substance movie and has no time for dating over the last eight months.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly, “From Demi’s perspective, there was absolutely no time for dating or even thinking about dating over the last eight months.”

“She’s been on a roller-coaster with the global success of The Substance and the surprise massive ratings her TV series Landman has gotten, and these hits were not taken lightly in Demi’s world,” shared an insider.

The source mentioned, “It’s actually a huge deal for her and her team that these projects connected and even though it’s heartbreaking that she didn’t finally get her Oscar.”

“Demi is in a great position to get into more cool movies and Landman has firmly put her into the Supporting Actress Emmy races this fall,” revealed an insider.

The source pointed out, “Things are not slowing down on that front at all.”

Demi’s not dating and not looking out for a “serious relationship,” remarked an insider.

“Part of her life is a little empty but she is finding so much fulfillment in her work at the moment that she says the sacrifice, and even a little loneliness, is all worth it even if she has nobody to really share it with,” explained a source.

Another insider noted that it’s a “little sad she couldn’t find the time or the opportunity” to “start a new relationship,” as that may have made a “difference in her awards run”.

A source opened up that Demi “gives them a lot of input into her career choices. She always checks with them on what they think and they all encouraged her to do The Substance”.

“When she had any worries or fears about it all they gave her pep talks to boost her up,” dished an insider.

The source told the outlet, “They all think she’s been horribly underestimated when it comes to her talent and believe that she’s still got way more to accomplish in her career, they’re so thrilled and proud and also excited about what’s next!”