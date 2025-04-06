Eva Longoria gets honest about ‘Desperate Housewives’ reboot

Eva Longoria has recently made honest admission about Desperate Housewives reboot.

In a new interview with Stellar magazine, the American actress “was super proud” of the hit series which ran for eight seasons.

“I would be the first person,” said the 50-year-old.

Eva believed that she was “super proud” of the series, explaining, “I love that, when I’m anywhere in the world, people go: ‘Gabby!’”

“I actually take a lot of pride in that. To me, it’s just reflective of the impact it had,” remarked the Devious Maids star.

Reflecting on fame, Eva pointed out that she was the youngest of the show’s cast to grab the spotlight through their roles on Wisteria Lane.

The overnight attention caught Eva by surprise, as she opened up about a trip to London when a crowd gathered outside her hotel.

“I said: ‘Is Bono here?’ And they said: ‘No, they are here for you, that’s why they are out there.’ I couldn’t believe they would even know me, because I’d never been to London,” stated The Sentinel actress.

Eva told the outlet, “And that [realisation of the global reach of the show] was really weird and great at the same time.”

Recalling her experience of reading the script for the show, the actress added, “I only knew it was super special because it was odd. It was the first time I had read a dramedy, so I didn’t get it.”