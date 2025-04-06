Diddy’s ex Cassie Ventura drops new bombshell ahead of rapper’s trial

Cassie Ventura makes new legal motion ahead of Sean Diddy Combs’ trial

Sean Diddy Combs, who has been under arrest since September last year, will be facing his trial in May.

Diddy’s ex, Cassie Ventura revealed that he would be testifying in the trial with her own name, and not anonymously.

In a new motion filed on Friday, April 4th, the prosecutors declared that Ventura, who was referred to as "Victim-1," would not be testifying anonymously during Combs' upcoming trial, as per People Magazine.

"She is prepared to testify under her own name. Victim-2, Victim-3, and Victim-4 have asked that their identities not be revealed to the press or the public," it continued.

The filing further requested that the victims "be referred to at trial using only pseudonyms" and for the court protect their details.

Speaking of the highly publicised case, they added, "This case has already received an exceptional amount of media coverage, which will presumably only increase as trial proceeds.”

“Permitting these measures will prevent unnecessary public disclosure of the victims’ identities, and the harassment from the media and others, undue embarrassment, and other adverse consequences that would almost certainly follow if these women were forced to reveal their true names publicly at trial."

The Last Night rapper was charged with sexual abuse, trafficking, racketeering and engagement in prostitution, at the time of his arrest last year.

Many victims have since come out and spoken publicly or anonymously about the disgraced rapper’s crimes.