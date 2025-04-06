Michael B. Jordan discusses tough filming of 'Sinners'

'Black Panther' actor to collaborate with Hailee Steinfeld in upcoming Ryan Coogler film

American actor and film producer Michael B. Jordan has shared about the difficulty he faced while portraying the role of twins in upcoming film.

Jordan is all geared up for the release of his new movie titled Sinners, which also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Li Jun Li, Omar Benson Miller and Jayme Lawson.

The 38-year-old is going to play twin brothers Smoke and Stack. According to the actor, it was quite a tough job for him.

In an with The Hollywood Reporter, Michael pointed out the challenges he faced while delivering the performance.

"[The biggest challenge] was the technicality of how we shot both characters.”

The Creed actor opened that he did every scene four to five times to maintain the right amount of balance between both characters.

“I did every scene like four times, fives times, so I think the balance between going back and forth was difficult at times but you find a rhythm and after a while it was second nature.”

No matter how much tricky it was, Jordan still had a lot of fun.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the supernatural horror flick is set to release on April 18, 2025.