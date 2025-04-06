Kate Middleton wins major challenge as Meghan Markle gives up

Kate Middleton seemingly achieved a key milestone win against Meghan Markle in a daunting challenge that both daughters-in-law of King Charles were put through.

Meghan left the royal family in 2020 along with Prince Harry after the couple were faced with consistent bashing in the press, especially directed towards the Duchess of Sussex.

While it was believed that Meghan was given a rather hard time, royal expert noted that Kate was also put through the same ringer when she married Prince William.

According to royal author, Tom Quinn, a former member of the Kensington Palace revealed that Kate was strong enough to overcome the obstacle,

Quinn, who authored Yes, Ma'am: The Secret Life Of Royal Servants, quoted a staffer that the Princess of Wales was better at handling things than Meghan, via DailyMail.

Kate “is actually a much stronger person than Meghan in many ways”, the staffer said.

They continued, “Kate was always happy to accept advice both from the lower staff, with whom she got on very well, and from the courtiers, even though some of them were initially very snooty about her.”

The source said that it was “the same kind of backbiting gossipy criticism that Meghan had to put up with” but the what Duchess of Sussex “saw as Kate being pushed around, Kate saw as an essential part of being a member of the Royal Family.”

While Meghan left the royal family still continues to use her royal titles while she retains no privileges with the royals amid their rift. Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales has become a beloved member and has a prominent position in the Firm.