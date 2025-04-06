Glen Powell celebrates with pals amid Sydney Sweeney romance rumours

Glen Powell raised a toast to his new beginnings with A-lister friends after making headlines with Sydney Sweeney romance rumours.

The Anyone But You star hosted a star-studded party at a private estate in Los Angeles to launch his new brand, a line of organic pantry staples.

According to Page Six, the celebratory event was attended by the Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio, Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul with his wife Lauren, Josh Duhamel, The Suite Life actor Dylan Sprouse accompanied by Barbara Palvin and more celebrities.

However, one name was missing among all the friends and Hollywood stars.

Powell’s rumoured new girlfriend and Anyone But You co-star Sydney was notably absent on his big night.

Although his alleged new love interest didn’t make it to the event, the Top Gun: Maverick actor was all smiles.

Dressed in a rust chocolate button-up shirt, paired with jeans, he greeted all the guests and took time to pose with several actors.

The Smash Kitchen founder was dressed to impress with coordinated accessories, including a dark brown belt and a matching wristwatch.

Other attendees at the celebration of his new brand launch were Angela Kinsley, Jake Shane, Joe Burrow, Stella McCartney, Tobey McGuire and more.