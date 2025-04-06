King Charles, Camilla big 'secret' unveiled ahead of 20th wedding anniversary

King Charles and Queen Camilla's big 'secret' revealed ahead of their 20th wedding anniversary.

According to Daily Mail, the royal couple spent their time apart to keep the spark in their relationship alive.

The monarch often visits Highgrove in Gloucestershire, whereas his better half enjoys alone time at her private home, Ray Mill, in nearby Wiltshire.

As per close pals of the pair, Charles and Camilla's decision to spend alone time is "quaintly old-fashioned", in an "aristocratic way."

Speaking of King's love for his wife, the source shared, "He is always entertaining her, making her laugh as they wait to go out in public, she rolling her eyes and letting him get on with it."

"And then you see them in these moments together when they are so tactile and affectionate, you think 'Gosh, I didn’t expect that.' Their love is still very much alive," an insider claimed.

Notably, the King and Queen, who tied the knot in 2005, will be celebrating the special milestone of their marital life on Wednesday during their much-awaited tour of Italy.