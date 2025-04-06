Ed Sheeran to perform at Coachella 2025 with new music

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has added Ed Sheeran and Weezer to its 2025 lineup.

Weezer will perform on the Mojave Stage on Saturday at 3:10 p.m. during Weekend One, while Ed Sheeran will take the same stage on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. during Weekend Two.

The festival, taking place in Indio, California, on April 11-13 and 18-20, 2025, will also feature headliners Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Green Day, and Post Malone. Other performers include Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kraftwerk.

The additions come after FKA Twigs dropped out due to "ongoing visa issues," saying she's "devastated" to cancel her Coachella set and Axe Ceremonia performance in Mexico City.

"It pains me to say this because I am so excited to bring you a creation that I have poured my soul into and I believe is amongst my strongest work."

Anitta also withdrew from the lineup due to "unexpected personal reasons," expressing gratitude to the festival for the invitation and their understanding.

Ed Sheeran's Coachella performance follows the release of his new song, "Azizam," the first single off his upcoming eighth album, Play.