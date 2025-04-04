Sarah Ferguson backs Princess Eugenie's charity work

Princess Eugenie recently visited Caritas Bhakita House with her charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective, where they spent time with residents and staff.
The charity shared a post about the visit, highlighting a "fierce debate" over the rules of Uno and the importance of supporting the organisation.
"This week some of TASC team & our founder @princesseugenie had the privilege of spending the afternoon with the incredible residents and staff at Caritas Bhakita House!
"We sat with the residents, listened to their stories, and learned about their lives and experiences. There was also a fierce debate over the rules of Uno and (cake emoji) eating.
"We are proud to support this grassroots organisation, which has been providing a safe haven for women who have been trafficked, enslaved, or exploited since 2015."
Sarah Ferguson showed her support by liking the post. Princess Eugenie has been a vocal advocate for eradicating modern slavery, which she believes is "never really talked about."
The Anti-Slavery Collective was founded in 2017 with the mission of raising awareness and bringing together change makers to combat modern slavery.