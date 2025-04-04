Sarah Ferguson backs Princess Eugenie's charity work

Princess Eugenie recently visited Caritas Bhakita House with her charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective, where they spent time with residents and staff.

The charity shared a post about the visit, highlighting a "fierce debate" over the rules of Uno and the importance of supporting the organisation.

"This week some of TASC team & our founder @princesseugenie had the privilege of spending the afternoon with the incredible residents and staff at Caritas Bhakita House! ⁠

"We sat with the residents, listened to their stories, and learned about their lives and experiences. There was also a fierce debate over the rules of Uno and (cake emoji) eating.⁠

"We are proud to support this grassroots organisation, which has been providing a safe haven for women who have been trafficked, enslaved, or exploited since 2015."

Sarah Ferguson showed her support by liking the post. Princess Eugenie has been a vocal advocate for eradicating modern slavery, which she believes is "never really talked about."

The Anti-Slavery Collective was founded in 2017 with the mission of raising awareness and bringing together change makers to combat modern slavery.