Jason Momoa anxious to play 'Lobo' in 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'

'A Minecraft Movie' starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black is set to release on April 4

Jason Momoa is all set to play his dream role in the upcoming DC film, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The Aquaman actor is going to make a cameo appearance as a DC villain named ‘Lobo’ in the movie, led by Milly Alcock.

While talking about his much-anticipated character, the 45-year-old shared that he is extremely nervous about the film as he is not sure if people will receive it well or not.

Momoa loved comic books ever since he was child and has always wanted to play a role like Lobo.

In conversation with Screen Rant, Jason added, "This is the role I’ve always wanted to play. I mean, that’s the comic I love. I'm really nervous about it."

"It’s kind of a no-brainer to play this character”, he continued.

At present, the Fast X actor is busy promoting his forthcoming adventure film, A Minecraft Movie, directed by Jared Hess. It features him alongside Jack Black and Jennifer Coolidge.

The movie is video game adaptation which is slated to hit theatres globally on April 4, 2025.