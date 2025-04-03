Bafta-winning actor Lee Montague breathes his last at 97

Lee Montague passes away at 97 after 'mind-blowing' career

Bafta-winning actor Lee Montague has died at the age of 97, following a career spanning several episodes of The Sweeney and notable roles in Seconds Out.

His death was announced earlier this week by the Keats Community Library, where he had served as president.

Montague was remembered by his co-stars after his tragic death, as they reminisced about their memories together.

Monty Python star Michael Palin paid tribute to the late actor, recalling that it was “always a pleasure to share a stage with him.”

Palin told the local Ham and High newspaper that "he was very sad to hear that I shall not see Lee again."

"He was such good company, wise, experienced, empathetic, funny. It was always a pleasure to share a stage with him."

Meanwhile, actor Robert Lindsay said of the dead, "I'm devastated as I regarded Lee as my theatrical Dad and I have kept in touch with him over many years!"

Keats Community Library couldn’t help but express their sorrow over the tragic death of their president, referring to him as a 'highly respected actor.'

Montague's early career included touring with Laurence Olivier and Peter Brook, before he rose to fame starring in multiple films and TV shows as tough characters.