Travis Kelce stunned by Jesus Mural's uncanny resemblance

Travis Kelce reveals his doppelganger in recent update

Travis Kelce leaves fans in awe by revealing one of his unexpected lookalikes.

During an exclusive conversation on the latest episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, the 35-year-old rated his doppelgangers posted on the New Heights Instagram page.

In addition, the American professional football tight end revealed his resemblance with a mural of Jesus Christ.

Reacting to the comparison, he said, “We also got this from the New Heights page of Reddit. This church mural in my neighborhood looks oddly familiar. Why? I’ve never seen Jesus look like this.”

Gushing with surprise, Jason, 37, said, “How did they do this? Somebody painted this in your image. This looks like Travis Kelce.”

He continued, “If you had long long wavy hair this would be exactly what this picture would look like. So you're Jesus Christ.”

The former Philadelphia Eagles center suggested his younger brother grow long hair, saying, “This is a good look, this is like an '80s Travis Kelce right here.”

Fans couldn’t hold back and rushed to the comments section.

One fan wrote, “Ok but the Jesus picture is actually giving me the Doppelgänger vibes.

Another commented, “SO outta hand!!That Jesus one?!

This comes after the NFL star and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, decided to take a break from the public eye.