Chris Pratt spills wife and son’s reaction to upcoming ‘Mercy’ movie

Chris Pratt has recently revealed what his wife and children about his role in new sci-fi thriller, Mercy.

Speaking to Access Hollywood at CinemaCon 2025 on April 2, the actor, who plays a detective in the movie, shared his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and his 12-year-old son Jack‘s reactions when they watched the movie.

“It reminds me of a throwback to Speed or something like that, where every second you are kind of on the edge of your seat,” said the 45-year-old.

Chris told the outlet, “I showed the movie to my son and to my wife, and both of them had their knee bouncing up and down and didn’t talk the whole time.”

According to official synopsis, Chris character is “accused of murdering his wife and forced to prove his innocence in front of the Mercy Capital Court”.

“Powered by artificial intelligence, the court forces his character to prove his innocence above a certain threshold and he must do so in a specific amount of time,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

It read, “Chris character helped create the Mercy program so he knows how it works. He must use the high-tech tools to solve the mystery and find out who killed his wife before he’s executed himself.”

“The footage showed Chris’ character fighting for his life in some tense tech scenes and against the backdrop of a futuristic criminal system,” it added.

Meanwhile, Mercy, which also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Annabelle Wallis, Kali Reis, Chris Sullivan, Kylie Rogers, Jeff Pierre, Rafi Gavron, Jamie McBride, and Kenneth Choi, will release in theatres on January 23, 2026.