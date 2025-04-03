Kelly Clarkson decides to say goodbye to her show?

The Kelly Clarkson Show host reveals major future plans

Kelly Clarkson, who recently celebrated 1000th episode of her talk show, is making headlines for her future Plans.

With happiness and tears, the evidently emotional host reminisced about the time she has spent on the long-running daytime show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Prior to the milestone celebration, the TV personality had disappeared from her show for almost two weeks last month.

Previously, the reason for her sudden absence was revealed to be 'personal matter'.

However, now the sources have shared with Page Six that the Since U Been Gone crooner is now done with the show and wants to quit.

The mother of two, as per the outlet, now wants to spend more time with her daughter River Rose and son Remy as they are her number one priority and will always be.

An insider from the same fraternity explained, "The show is grueling. It's a whole lot of work."

The tipster shared that Clarkson wants to spend more time down South.

Amid this, it has been reported that NBC is desperate, and its execs are 'searching for ways to keep her' on the show.