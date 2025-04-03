'A Minecraft movie' starring Jason Momoa fails to impress critics

Jason Momoa, Jack Black's film receives mix reviews

Directed by Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie has just received its first set of reviews from the critics that does not look much promising.

The movie is an adaptation of a video game in which a mysterious portal pulls four misfits into a bizarre cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination.

Critics are complaining that the adventure comedy film lacks storyline. Where some feel that it was better than they expected, some call it silly and shallow.

Owen Gleiberman from Variety was quite unimpressed as he highlighted, "The challenge of making a movie out of Minecraft is: How do you create a story we have a stake in if the whole point of the world is simply to hang out in it?"

"The story is something that’s been grafted onto the world, and that we don’t have much of a dramatic stake in it — that it’s just the film’s way of cobbling together something that 'works'.

Whereas, The Independent also penned its review about the film stating that it is easier to destroy the spirit of film rather being creative.

Publication’s writer Clarisse Loughrey suggested, "There’s a through line, buried in here somewhere, about how it’s harder to be creative, easier to destroy. Unfortunately, A Minecraft Movie proves its own point.”

“Creativity took too much effort. Easier to destroy the spirit of the video game instead."

The pixelated blocky movie will be globally released on April 4, 2025.