Ben Affleck reveals 'The Accountant's enduring influence on his career

Ben Affleck wows fans with surprising update

Ben Affleck is excited for the sequel to The Accountant, saying the role “never left him”.

The 52-year-old actor, who garnered recognition for his role in the 2016 project, is set to reprise his iconic character, Christian Wolff, in the much-awaited sequel.

During an exclusive conversation at CinemaCon, the Gone Girl star shared insights about his role in the upcoming project.

Expressing excitement, he said, “It does feel great to continue the story of 'The Accountant'. I’m thrilled to be playing this part again with this great cast. In some ways, I feel like this character never left me.”

Daniella Pineda, who stars as Anaïs in the action/thriller film alongside Affleck, also offered a glimpse into her character in The Accountant 2.

Speaking exclusively, she said, “I do have some pretty brutal fight scenes that will look awesome on your screens.”

Reflecting on shooting the stunt scenes, The Town actor admitted that it “did not come easy”.

In a conversation with AccessHollywood, he explained, “It did not come easy for me, especially with a guy like Jon [Bernthal] who’s so spectacular at it. Cynthia [Addai-Robinson] did an incredible job, Daniella [Pineda] is super bada** in the movie, so I was just trying to keep up.

Heaping praise on the director of the film, Affleck added, “Gavin [O'Connor, director] does a great thing with action sequences – which is really, they’re not just action for its own sake. I don’t think it’s interesting just to see people shooting or a car flipping over or something blowing up just by itself."

For the unversed, Gavin O’Connor’s The Accountant 2 is set to hit cinemas on April 25.