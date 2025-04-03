‘Downton Abbey: Grand Finale’ hints at promising end of iconic period drama

‘Downton Abbey: Grand Finale’ bid farewell to fans with a bittersweet note

Downton Abbey: Grand Finale marked an end to the English aristocracy drama in a new trailer that premiered at CinemaCon on Wednesday.

The production house of the film, Focus Features offered the Cinema Con attendees the first trailer of the upcoming movie.

The plot of the film had previously been kept a secret however, the trailer shown at the event included a title card which said, "It’s time to say goodbye."

The viewers then hear Jim Carter’s Mr. Carson saying, "Welcome to 1930."

There are images of the family at the races, of Dominic West’s Guy Dexter in London’s West End and Michelle Dockery’s Lady Mary ascending steps while wearing a sumptuous red gown. A portrait of the late Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess is also lovingly framed.

The screen then switched to Hugh Bonneville’s Earl of Grantham patting the façade of the manor house on the Grantham Estate.

The film which began its production last year in May, will be concluding the story that began in 2010.

Over the next 15 years, it spawned six seasons, which covered wars, depressions and shifting social mores, as well as three films.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is slated for release on September 13, 2025.