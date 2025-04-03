Kanye says 'we the new Cassie and Diddy' after Bianca Censori 'dumps' him

Bianca Censori allegedly tried to have West 'committed' before deciding to leave him

Kanye West is comparing his crumbling marriage to Bianca Censori to one of the most infamous celebrity breakups in recent history.

In his new song BIANCA, from his leaked album WW3, the controversial rapper suggests that he and Censori are “the new Cassie and Diddy” after she allegedly left him over his disturbing social media rants.

Although the album hasn't officially been released (it is slated for an April 4 drop), the music website Genius uploaded the purported lyrics on April 3.

“My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed,” Ye raps, adding, “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted.”

Notably, this marks the first time that the 47-year-old rapper has outright confirmed his split with Censori after weeks of speculation.

Image from 'Genius'

West — who is a father of four kids with his ex, Kim Kardashian — also says that he doesn;t know where Censori is. He admits that he is tracking Censori’s whereabouts through his Maybach app, rapping, “I’m tracking my b***h through an app / I’m tracking my b***h through the city.”

He also claims that her family wants him “locked up.”

His reference to Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura and Sean “Diddy” Combs — who were embroiled in a legal battle after she accused him of rape and abuse — only adds to the controversy.

It is pertinent to note that Kanye has been vocally supportive of Diddy and even has a song on WW3 called Free Diddy.

West’s behaviour has grown increasingly alarming in recent months. He has repeatedly praised Adolf Hitler, sold swastika-themed merch before Shopify shut him down, and was dropped by his talent agent.

Earlier this week, he made another shocking move, appearing in a black Ku Klux Klan outfit while speaking with DJ Akademiks.