Morgan Wallen dishes on major changes following arrest

Morgan Wallen details how Nashville bar accident impacted his life

Morgan Wallen was deeply affected by his arrest after he threw a chair from the roof of a Nashville bar.

The 31-year-old country star opened up about the 2024 accident, revealing that he has not stepped into a bar sine, on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The Lies Lies Lies hitmaker made the big admission on the latest episode of Theo Von’s podcast, This Past Weekend.

When the host asked about how he deals with fame, Wallen responded, "It's still weird, and there's parts of that, that I don't like. I think anybody who has to deal with that... it's not ideal."

Explaining the situation, he added, "There's things that you just don't do. There's just things you don't do anymore."

The 7 Summers singer noted that he has replaced going out with going on hunts, to which Von agreed that going to bars can be a “hassle” because of all the unwanted attention.

"It's definitely the best thing for me. I mean, if you're using a bar as a specific example, that's definitely, that's definitely, the best thing for me. I ain't been in a bar since the last time I was in a bar that everybody knows about," said Wallen with a laugh.

"The most public time I was in a bar? That's the last time I was in a bar," he added.

Following the unfortunate bar accident, Wallen was sentenced to one week of incarceration, to be served at a DUI education center, as well as two years' probation, along with a hefty fine to be paid.