Prince Harry ‘regrets’ losing faithful royal friend after setback

Prince Harry ‘regrets’ losing steadfast faithful royal friend after setback

Prince Harry, in the midst of his ongoing troubles, appears to be missing a crucial part of his past life he left behind in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex stepped down from his senior royal position with wife Meghan Markle to start a new life in the US. However, Harry’s ties to the royal family deteriorated after his Netflix series and explosive memoir, Spare.

Harry is currently reeling from the shock of quitting his beloved charity, Sentebale, which was one of the last remaining ties to his UK life. However, in recent times, Harry has also been missing his family and the bonds that were broken, especially with his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, according to royal expert Helena Chard.

“When it comes to regrets, [Harry and Meghan] would be inhuman if they didn’t feel slight regrets surrounding how they handled departing the U.K. to pastures new,” Chard told Fox News Digital.

“It will be Harry who has pangs of regret as service as part of the British royal family is all that he knew, and he will be missing certain aspects of his past life, namely the military culture and family unity.”

Kate has been a major source of support for her brother-in-law and Harry even claimed that she was the "sister he never had".

The remarks come after Harry's pal revealed that the Duke is "devastated" and "in shock" after quitting his beloved charity.