Prince Harry makes final decision on relationship with William

Prince Harry, who's enjoying life in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, has seemingly cleared the air about his relationship with elder brother Prince William.

Harry's decision to exclude the Prince of Wales from a family photo with their late mother Princess Diana at his Montecito home has led fans to speculate that the Duke has made final decision to cut ties with the future King.

It emerges after the Duchess of Sussex briefly allowed the press into her home for a sneak peek ahead of her new lifestyle brand "As Ever" launch.

Julia Moskin, a food reporter at the New York Times, described the rarely-seen home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, writing: "Unlike the sleek white kitchen in [With Love, Meghan], [the Duchess of Sussex's] kitchen has a weathered wooden island (in addition to a marble one), a well-used Viking stove and classic accents of blue-and-white tiles."

She continued to reveal the details in her own words, adding: "There’s an old-fashioned butler’s pantry with cabinets holding glasses and tea sets, and a modern pantry stuffed with carefully organized ingredients and snacks.

"Shelves hold cookbooks by Giada De Laurentiis, Yotam Ottolenghi and Toni Tipton-Martin, and a well-thumbed copy of 'From Seed to Skillet,' the 2010 classic by the celebrity gardener Jimmy Williams about creating and cooking from a home garden."

Moskin also shared: "And just outside the door, a framed picture of Harry as a boy with his mother, Princess Diana, holds pride of place."

Prince William and Harry have had a fractured relationship ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK five years ago.