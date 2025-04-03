David Schwimmer reveals he struggled with iconic ‘Friends’ theme song

David Schwimmer reveals he hated iconic 'Friends' theme song

David Schwimmer, stunning actor who played the iconic role of Ross Geller in the legendary TV show Friends, once found himself unable to bear the tune of the show’s theme song, I'll Be There for You.

The 58-year-old actor recently opened up about how, despite the theme song being a fan favorite, he once couldn’t stand hearing it.

While speaking on 'Making a Scene' podcast, David said: “I’ll be really honest – there was a time for quite a while that just hearing the theme song would really uggh.”

He explained that his dislike for the tune came from hearing it on repeat. However, David heard The Rembrandts’ "I’ll Be There for You" so many times that it eventually drove him to frustration.

The actor also shared that his dislike for the song grew during a time when he was struggling with the intense fame that came after Friends became such a huge hit.

David, who starred in all 10 seasons of the show, recalled the exact moment when his anonymity disappeared.

He said: “Jim Burroughs (the ‘Friends’ director) took the cast to Vegas… this was before we were on the air.

We were walking through the casino at one point, and he said, ‘Remember this moment, it’s the last time you’re going to be able to walk through a casino like this.’”