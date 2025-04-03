Sydney Sweeney’s ex-fiancé spotted after 'heartbreaking' split

Sydney Sweeney's ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, has been recently spotted for the first time since their "sudden" split, just days after her reunion with her Anyone But You co-star actor Glen Powell in Dallas sparked plenty of buzz.

On Tuesday, Jonathan stepped into the spotlight for the very first time since their breakup, taking a walk with Sweeney’s darling puppy Pit Bull, Tank, outside their Bel Air home.

Tank, who Sydney adopted as a puppy and once called her "best friend," seems to still play a role in connecting the former couple.

Back in 2023, Sydney and Jonathan bought the beautiful property for $6.2 million and planned to start their happily ever after there.

However, he was spotted on the same day the actress attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote her upcoming film The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig.

Sydney and her fiancé Jonathan decided to call off their engagement due to some personal issues.

According to PEOPLE, the actress is currently focusing on her career, "She’s exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects."

Sydney Sweeney's highly anticipated psychological thriller The Housemaid is set to release on December 25, 2025.