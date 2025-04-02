Taylor Swift reacts to Jason, Kylie Kelce’s baby news

Taylor Swift joins Travis Kelce in congratulating Jason and Kylie on 4th baby

Taylor Swift is excited to welcome their newest family member, Jason Kelce’s daughter, Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce.

Travis Kelce’s sister-in-law Kylie Kelce took to Instagram on Tuesday and announced the news of their daughter’s birth.

The Grammy winner subtly showed her love by dropping a “like” on the announcement post.

This is not the first time Swift has shown her delight on the baby’s arrival. Back in November, the Anti-Hero hitmaker also liked the Not Gonna Lie podcast host’s post announcing the pregnancy.

This comes after the pop superstar’s beau got to meet his niece during his podcast New Heights, with Jason.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles centre asked his brother if he wanted to see his new niece, to which Travis excitedly replied, “Yes, I want to see my new niece, Jason! You only sent one picture. You didn’t even tell me what name you picked yet.”

Seeing Jason and Kylie’s newborn, who was born on March 30th, Travis got overwhelmed with emotions as he said, “Hey, little muffin! Look at you. You hanging out with Mom? Tell Ky I said hello. I’m glad everything’s going great.”