Meghan Markle opens up about her work ethic and new lifestyle brand launch

Meghan Markle subtly addressed her continued public presence in a recent interview, emphasising her drive and commitment to work.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke openly with The New York Times in the comfort of her Montecito home, revealing her ongoing desire to remain in the workforce despite facing backlash.

During the conversation, Meghan reflected on her work ethic, stating, 'I need to work, and I love to work.'

She highlighted that her career journey had never stopped until she became engaged to Prince Harry, noting her transition from working since her teenage years.

On Wednesday, Meghan unveiled her latest venture, launching her lifestyle brand, As Ever. This marks a significant milestone for American fans, who can now access and purchase the Duchess's curated products.

For the unversed, Meghan has also opened up about her go-to-meals for her children, revealing that despite previously sharing elaborate fruit platters and veggie dishes on her Netflix show, she often relies on more practical options like frozen chicken nuggets and Tater Tots when cooking for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.