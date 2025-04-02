Meghan Markle's 'As Ever' brand unveils first collection as it creates buzz

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand 'As Ever' has introduced its debut collection today, unveiling an exclusive honey jar as part of its first-ever product line.

The range, which includes a variety of gourmet food items, has already sold out on the brand's website, creating a buzz among consumers.

The collection promises to add surprise and joy to daily life, according to the official website.

This launch comes on the wheel of the success of Meghan's Netflix cooking series, 'With Love, Meghan,' which premiered last month and has already been greenlit for a second season, thanks to its growing popularity.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex,43, shared a heartwarming video of her and mother Doria Ragland, while whipping up a special dessert together.

The duo prepared a treat inspired by her three-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.

The mother-daughter pair crafted a dessert they lovingly named 'Chantilly lili,' featuring fresh strawberries from Meghan's garden.



