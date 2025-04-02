Meghan Markle gives latest update about Lilibet in video with Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle sparked reactions as she shared a sweet video with her mother Doria Ragland from her Montecito kitchen, giving a special nod to Princess Lilibet.

In the stunning clip, Doria can be seen enthusiastically tasting the dessert, which was inspired by Meghan and Harry's three-year-old daughter.

The former Suits star shared the video on her official Instagram account and wrote: "In the meantime, enjoy the recipe for our 'Chantilly Lili' — a delicious dessert named after our darling daughter. So so so good. As special and sweet as she is."

The Duchess, who looked chic in a white knitted tank and matching trousers, is seen preparing the sweet treat, which included strawberries from her garden, banana slices and vanilla-infused Chantilly cream.

Meghan's 68-year-old mother tasted the dessert as the former Suits star waited in anticipation for her verdict.

In another Instagram post she claimed: "Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full! We sold out in less than one hour and I can’t thank you enough…for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing. It’s just the start @aseverofficial Here we go!"

Prince Harry's wife launched the first products from her "As Ever" brand on Wednesday, and the most expensive product might surprise you.

She has been teasing fans ahead of the release, sharing the first look at the lifestyle line on 4 March, which coincided with her "With Love, Meghan" series dropping on Netflix.