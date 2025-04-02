MGK moves in with Megan Fox after welcoming their first baby together

Megan Fox allowed her ex MGK to move in with her for the sake of her newborn baby.

A source close to the former couple, who welcomed their first baby together last week, spilled some beans on the Transformer star and the rapper’s co-parenting plans.

The insider told Page Six that the two, who have "every intention of peacefully co-parenting their baby girl," are "not living together."

As the exes "don’t have a set co-parenting schedule in place at the moment," they just made a temporary arrangement by Fox, 38, "letting" MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, "stay with her so he can spend as much time with the baby as possible."

The Jennifer’s Body actress and the Home singer, who parted ways weeks after announcing they were expecting their first baby, have set aside their differences to celebrate this special time and focus on their baby girl.

Their co-parenting plans were revealed after MGK, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, excitedly announced the birth of his daughter on Instagram.

He captioned an adorable black-and-white video of him holding the newborn’s hand, writing, "She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed," confirming the little one’s birth date as "3/27/25."

For the unversed, the newborn, whose name is not revealed by her parents, is the Fox’s fourth child.

She is a mother to sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and eight-year-old Journey, whom she had with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Meanwhile, MGK, 34, is already a father to 15-year-old Casie from his previous relationship with Emma Cannon.