Ellen Pompeo shares secret detail about Taylor Swift

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo gets candid about starring in Taylor Swift’s music video

Ellen Pompeo revealed a never before known fact about Taylor Swift, while gushing about her in a recent interview.

The 55-year-old actress, who starred in the pop superstar’s music video for her hit track, Bad Blood, shared that she found huge respect for Swift because of a kind act.

The Grey’s Anatomy star appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, on Wednesday, April 2nd, where she was asked about the music video she did 10 years ago.

Pompeo said the music video gets her cool points from her children, “That got me so much mileage with both of the girls for a stretch," Pompeo said, who shares Stella, 15, Sienna, 10, and Eli, 8, with her music producer husband Chris Ivery.

Gushing about the Grammy winner, she continued, “And Taylor is such a good girl and I didn’t know her and she invited me to be in the video and I thought, ‘Oh that would be fun.’ ” and it was, she said, "the easiest thing."

Pompeo went on to share how Swift showed an act of kindness, “At the time, Chris and I, we do a lot of volunteering for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles here and they have an amazing program at Children’s where they make music for the babies in the NICU and for the parents who have to go to work all day and they can’t be with the kids.”

Since the program needed funding, she said, “I just got up the hooks and asked Taylor, ‘Could you write me a big old check for Children’s?’ and she knew me all but 20 minutes and that girl wrote me the biggest check without blinking an eye.”

This is not the first time Swift has won someone's heart with kindness, but she is in fact, known for her philanthropic acts and charity.