Meghan Trainor makes shocking confession post dramatic transformation

Lips Are Movin' singer Meghan Trainor stuns with incredible claims after weight loss

Meghan Trainor, the Grammy winner, has stunned everyone with shocking claims after incredible weight-loss journey.

The 31-year-old had previously made the jaws drop with unbelievable before-and-after appearance.

The mother of two took to Instagram, Monday, March 31, to reveal how she could manage to lose 60lbs and make her body slimmer.

The All About That Bass hitmaker confessed that she did not look 10 years ago the way she does today.

The mother of two shared that on her 'journey to be the healthiest, strongest version' she altered her life.

The Grammy winner explained that to get the body she has today she 'worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainor' and used a bit of science.

The songwriter claimed that she used the weight loss medication, Mounjaro.

The Like I'm Gonna Lose You crooner had to make the confession after she got 'dishearten[ed]' because the public did not focus on her career.

Rather the people were more interested in her changing body.