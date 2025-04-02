‘Top Gun’ movie remembers late star Val Kilmer

Val Kilmer, famous among fans as Iceman—Tom Cruise’s wingman— from Top Gun, left fans in utter shock.

Shortly after the news of his death was confirmed, the official account of Top Gun movie paid tribute to the late actor.

"Remembering Val Kilmer, whose indelible cinematic mark spanned genres and generations. RIP Iceman," they penned in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The caption accompanied an image of Kilmer from the 1986 classic, with "Val Kilmer 1959-2025" written over it, evoking a wave of nostalgia among the movie’s fans.

Fans react to Val Kilmer's death

Admirers flooded the comment section, expressing grief over the 62-year-old actor’s passing.

"It’s so sad…I’m so sorry…[heartbroken emoji] I grew up with his movies! He was a great man and a great actor, RIP," wrote one fan.

"This is going to make watching Maverick even more sad. Everyone deserves to have a wingman like Val Kilmer," remarked another.

Kilmer played a naval aviator Lt. Tom "Iceman" Kazanski alongside Tom Cruise in the 1986 classic.

The duo had an emotional reunion in the film’s 2023 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

"Tragic news. Such an iconic performance as iceman," a third user added.

Meanwhile, a fourth echoed the same sentiments as others, saying, "Val was the greatest. We loved him. Travel well sir."

Cause of Val Kilmer’s death

The legendary actor’s daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, told The New York Times that the legendary actor died of pneumonia on Tuesday, April 1.