Meghan Markle makes emotional statement after Harry suffers setback

Meghan Markle makes emotional statement after Prince Harry suffers setback

Meghan Markle has shared her intense feelings in a new statement after Prince Harry's setback, making a huge admission.

Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex shared new photos with a message for her team.

The former Suits star's statement comes after Harry's pal Alex Rayner, who attended Eton with the Duke and went to the North Pole with him in 2012, claimed that the Duke "is in total shock" after being accused of "harassment and bullying" by a charity boss, adding that he "feels as if he has had one of his fingers cut off".

Meghan, in her statement, wrote: "I can’t go to sleep without giving a huge thanks to the fellas who have been with me on every creative endeavor for over a decade+"

She went on saying: "Thank you for being the best partners through thick and thin.

"My heart feels so full.

"Dream team.

"As ever."

The Duchess also wrote: "We know I love my girl squad, but these boys have been part of my team for what feels like forever @jakerosenberg @danielmartin @madebyarticle

"You have supported and believed in my creative vision since The Tig, and here we are all these years later creating magic in a different way."