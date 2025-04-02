Diddy wins major legal victory as sexual assault lawsuit is dismissed

Sean “Diddy” Combs, music mogul who was sent to behind bars under some serious charged, has recently scored a big win in court as one of the sexual assault lawsuits against him has been dismissed.

Diddy was hit with a lawsuit in October 2024 by a woman known only as Jane Doe.

The woman claimed that the rapper assaulted her at a party back in 1995 but on Monday, a federal judge dismissed the case after the woman failed to file a revised complaint using her real name.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman stated in a ruling, which was obtained by PEOPLE Magazine: “On March 6, 2025, the Court denied Plaintiff’s motion to proceed anonymously and ordered her to file a complaint in her own name by March 20, 2025, or the case would be dismissed."

“As of (31 March), Plaintiff has not filed a complaint in her own name, nor has she sought an extension of time to do so. Accordingly, the case is dismissed.”

Diddy's legal team celebrated the decision, calling it part of a pattern of unfounded claims.

They said in a statement: “For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity, pushed forward by attorneys more focused on media headlines than legal merit.

The other claims, like the one dismissed today, also will not hold up in a court of law.”