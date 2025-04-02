Meghan Markle's latest business move hits snag with major error

Meghan Markle sends a newsletter to her subscribers as her lifestyle brand prepares to launch

Meghan Markle is gearing up to launch her As Ever lifestyle brand this week, but her latest announcement wasn’t entirely smooth.

In a newsletter to subscribers, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, introduced her new product line — featuring raspberry jam, lemon ginger tea, and a crepe mix — all inspired by her Montecito lifestyle.

She described the collection as a way to “mimic the magic of Montecito” at home, even suggesting customers reuse the jam jar as a “time capsule” for keepsakes.

But eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted a glaring typo. Instead of linking to the official As Ever Instagram page, the newsletter directed readers to "@aseveroffical"—a small but noticeable mistake.

Social media users didn’t let it slide. “Her freakish attention to detail is amazing. Truly. Astonishing,” one person sarcastically wrote, while another simply commented, “This can’t be real.”

Others pointed out unusual formatting choices, questioning the capitalisations and font selections.

Despite the typo, the link still led to the correct page, and Meghan’s Instagram handle was correctly listed.

The blunder comes after her lifestyle brand faced earlier setbacks, including a rebrand from American Riviera Orchard due to trademark issues.